Flu cases peaking in Westmoreland County, health officials say

There has been a steep rise in flu cases across Pennsylvania, and the number of flu patients admitted to the hospital is rising.

The state health department reports that as of Feb. 15, hospitals had admitted more than 3,800 adults with the flu, and hospital doctors were treating 449 children.

Across the Pittsburgh area, case numbers appear to be peaking in Westmoreland County.

At any given year, the typical flu season goes from the end of December to the beginning of March.

Typically, we should be approaching the tail end of the flu season's severity, but according to county hospital officials, we are currently at its peak.

Elijah Smith, a college student in Westmoreland County who spoke with KDKA-TV, says his basketball team has been hit by the flu.

Westmoreland Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox reaffirmed to KDKA-TV that flu cases are spiking.

"The influenza levels we are seeing are some of the highest of the season, impacting our patients and employees. We encourage everyone to take precautions, including frequent handwashing, to help reduce the spread."

According to the CDC, this year's flu strain is the worst for as long as they've been keeping records, going back 28 years.

"I can hardly talk because I have the flu right now. Well, I've gotten over the worst of it," said resident Janelle Franklin. "I just don't have my voice back."

Some doctors say the flu could be extra intense this year because fewer people are getting the flu shot.

"I don't have a flu shot; I don't know a lot of people with a flu shot," said resident Deb Volb.

However, doctors are also quick to say it's not too late to get a shot to protect you for the rest of the season.

Is a spike in cases at this point in the season typical? According to doctors, no. The flu is different every year, and when and where it peaks is also different.