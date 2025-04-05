Watch CBS News
Flooding causes partial road closure in Aliquippa

Jonathan Fisher
A portion of Kennedy Blvd. in Aliquippa is closed due to flooding. According to the Aliquippa police department, Kennedy Blvd. near Cesina Sausage and Waugaman Street is shut down due to significant rainfall. 

The closure is also before the interchange of Monaca Road and Franklin Avenue. Officials deemed the area unsafe to pass through and will be closed until the water levels recede. 

KDKA-TV

PennDOT and the Aliquippa Water Authority are working to fix the issue. 

Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning as a slow-moving cold front moves across the region.  An additional 1-to-3 inches of rain is expected through Monday morning

