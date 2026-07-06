Flood watch issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area

A flood watch has been issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for most of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio, and parts of the northern West Virginia panhandle, saying that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

The watch will be in place from 11 a.m. Monday through the evening hours.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the NWS said. "Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks."

A flood watch has been issued for most of the Pittsburgh area with parts of the region that have previously received rain or flooding being susceptible to flash flooding. KDKA Weather Center

The NWS added that the combination of saturated grounds and heavy rain potential creates a higher risk for flash flooding, especially in areas that are low lying or have poor drainage.

Slippery Rock Borough declared a disaster emergency Sunday after excessive and intense rainfall hit the area with flash flooding creating dangerous conditions for residents and first responders.

Conditions throughout the region will dry out Monday evening and although there are a few scattered showers possible through Thursday, the severe weather threat remains low, so we get a little break from that.

The humidity is sticking around with highs in the mid 80s but still feeling in the upper 80s and even low 90s this week for some.

This week is all together very warm and unsettled. We are now well above normal for our temperatures and rainfall for the month.