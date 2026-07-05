Slippery Rock Borough declares disaster emergency after intense rainfall

Slippery Rock Borough in Butler County has declared a disaster emergency following excessive and intense rainfall that hit the area on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement on social media, Mayor Jondavid Longo issued the declaration, saying dangerous flash flooding has created dangerous conditions for residents and first responders.

Officials told KDKA-TV that numerous streets remain impassable, and Mayor Longo is now directing all residents to stay home and avoid flooded areas unless they are in immediate danger.

According to the National Weather Service Pittsburgh office, a flood watch remains in effect for most of the Pittsburgh region until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest details on this developing story.