Flash flooding will be possible today in the Pittsburgh area

Flash flooding will be possible today for parts of the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today Will Be a First Alert Weather Day beginning at Noon due to flash flooding risk. No other days reach into the possible range just yet but plenty more rainy days are incoming with high humidity levels. This is just a fancy way of saying that I do believe we will see more flash flood weather days over the next week.

Aware: Yesterday's high of 90° was the 6th 90 degree day of the year.

Today is going to be a First Alert Weather Day beginning at noon due to a flash flood risk. There is ample moisture to work with, and a cold front kicking through and stalling will bring storm chances our way. Since the front is expected to align west to east, multiple fast-moving storms are expected to continue to flow over the same areas, raising the potential for flash flooding. Model data indicates ranges from anywhere from half an inch to more than an inch and a half. When talking about flash flooding, I have always bumped up the top model numbers by 150%. This means that some isolated spots could see upwards of 2.5"-3" of rain. This means low-lying areas, especially, may be impacted by quickly rising water. Flash flooding is always a tough event to forecast because it is so limited in scope, but it has such a high impact on those it does actually impact.

The highest rain chance will come from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. I do expect to see rain falling outside this window, but flash flooding and severe weather chances will be highest during this time. On top of flash flooding, we also have the chance for windstorms to fly through. Severe thunderstorms will be possible due to these fast-moving storms with wind speeds potentially topping 58mph this afternoon. It appears the tornado threat will be low today, but I want to just add that we can't completely rule out tornado chances.

Looking ahead, I have rain chances in place on six of the next seven days. Sunday does stick out as another day where a First Alert may be needed. Humidity levels will be on the high side, so that means downpours will continue to be possible on any day.

Let's quickly get to your forecast, with highs today hitting the upper 80s. Highs will come down to the mid to low 80s on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each day will see morning lows up near 70°. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

