Flames seen shooting from Swissvale home, one person taken to the hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, flames could be seen shooting from a home in Swissvale.
Fire crews were called to the scene on Francis Street on Wednesday night around 11 p.m.
At least one person was taken to the hospital as a result - their condition is unknown at this time.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.