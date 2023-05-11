Watch CBS News
Flames seen shooting from Swissvale home, one person taken to the hospital

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, flames could be seen shooting from a home in Swissvale. 

Fire crews were called to the scene on Francis Street on Wednesday night around 11 p.m. 

At least one person was taken to the hospital as a result - their condition is unknown at this time. 

The fire marshal is investigating the cause. 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 5:18 AM

