Five nonstop flights out of Pittsburgh International Airport set to return to service this fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For travelers looking to head out of Pittsburgh in the fall for warmer weather, this is news you'll want to hear.

According Blue Sky News, five destinations out of Pittsburgh will be getting nonstop service back this coming fall.

Southwest Airlines will have a weekly Saturday flight from Pittsburgh to Houston-Hobby, starting on November 12.

Southwest will also begin 'less than daily' service to Austin, starting on November 22.

Spirit Airlines will be flying to Tampa, Fort Myers on a daily basis and Orlando 'less than daily,' starting in mid-November.

Starting on September 8, JetBlue will increase its nonstop service to Boston to five times per day on certain days of the week.

Lastly, Frontier will increase its service to Denver to six flights per week from September 8 through November 15. After November 15, service to Denver will end for the season and Frontier will shift its service to Orlando.

For more information about the new flights and increased service, click here.