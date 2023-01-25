Fish fry organizers reminded to apply for food permit by Allegheny County Health Department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It won't be long until local churches, fire departments and other organizations start frying up some fish.

Lent begins on Feb. 22, also known as Ash Wednesday, and that means fish fries are just around the corner.

The Allegheny County Health Department wants to make sure all organizations are ready.

All fish fry sponsors need to have a valid food permit. Applications and fees are due by Feb. 8.

The process can be done online at this link to the county's website. Or the application and payment can be mailed to:

ACHD Food Safety Program

2121 Noblestown Road

Suite 210

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Checks and money orders will be accepted and must be made payable to the Treasurer of Allegheny County.

The fee for a temporary permit is $50 for for-profit organizations and $45 for nonprofits, Allegheny County officials said.