PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People can fish for free in Pennsylvania today!

The Fish and Boat Commission is hosting a Fish For Free Day on the 4th of July.

It allows anyone in the commonwealth to legally fish the waterways without a license.

This is the last free day scheduled this summer.