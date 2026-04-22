First National Bank gets naming rights to Riverhounds' Highmark Stadium

The Riverhounds' Highmark Stadium is getting a new name.

The soccer club announced a new, multi-year stadium naming rights agreement with First National Bank on Wednesday. Highmark Stadium, which opened in 2013 in Pittsburgh's South Shore neighborhood, will now be called F.N.B. Stadium.

The new name comes as the Riverhounds prepare for renovations at the stadium, with plans to expand the venue to 15,000 seats.

"This is an exciting step forward for our organization and a reflection of the momentum around our club and our venue," Riverhounds president Jeff Garner said in a press release. "FNB is a highly respected Western Pennsylvania institution, and we're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to community and long-term growth. As we look ahead to the next chapter of F.N.B. Stadium, including planned renovations and expansion, this partnership positions us to continue elevating the experience for our fans and partners."

Established in 1999, the Riverhounds are Pennsylvania's oldest professional soccer team and an original member of the USL Championship. Last year, the Riverhounds won the team's first league title.

"This new partnership with the Riverhounds reinforces FNB's longstanding commitment to the Pittsburgh region and the communities we have served for over 160 years," Vincent J. Delie Jr., the CEO of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank, said in a news release. "We are very excited to continue to bring professional and youth soccer programs to our region."

The stadium name change goes into effect immediately. The first game will be there on Saturday at 7 p.m. when the Riverhounds host Greenville Triumph SC.