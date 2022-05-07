First Lady Jill Biden brings Heinz ketchup to resupply American troops in Romania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburghers love their Heinz ketchup, and apparently so does First Lady Jill Biden.

(Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady visited American service members overseas for Mother's Day weekend. At an airbase in Romania Friday, she served dinner to the troops and sat down with each table to chat.

She also turned up with a few bottles of Heinz, which was met with cheers and applause.

According to the first lady's spokesperson, there's been a shortage of ketchup on the base, so she brought some Heinz to tide them over.

A few servicemembers were overheard joking that they hoped it was a lot of ketchup since it will go fast.