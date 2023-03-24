First Alert Weather: Widespread rain brings potential flooding risk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Surprisingly, Pittsburgh saw just 0.56" of rain on Thursday.

With it raining all day long it's easy to have thought that the rain totals were higher than that. The total rain from Thursday through this morning at 4 a.m. is 0.95".

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

An additional three-quarters inch to an inch and a quarter are possible through Saturday morning.

We do have a First Alert Weather Day in effect due to the flood chances for places south of I-70. They also have a flash flood watch in effect through 8 a.m. on Saturday.

If you're in Pittsburgh today, most of your day is going to be dry with the best chance for rain coming in the morning hours during the morning rush. After that, the chance for rain will be in the isolated to the scattered range.

Highs today will be in the upper 40s. Morning lows will dip down to the upper 30s briefly in the morning. Winds will be variable today and not too bad but they do pick up to the teens tonight behind the warm front sliding through.

Looking ahead, the flood watch for Greene and Fayette counties officially ends at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures throughout the day - March 24, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

The chance for rain though doesn't actually end then. We will continue to have a scattered rain chance on Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and temps soaring to the mid to even upper 60s.

Sunday is looking pretty dry but I am keeping an isolated rain chance in the forecast.

Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the 50s with more rain around on Monday.

7-day forecast: March 24, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!