First Alert Weather: Storm chances roll in this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to strong storms expected to slide through our area between 4 this afternoon through around 9 p.m.

Large hail, gusty wind, and maybe even a tornado will be possible. The best chance for severe weather is to the south of I-70 as of Thursday morning. This morning through 3 p.m. this afternoon is expected to be dry.

The rain chance will remain in place on Friday with a couple of non-severe storms also possible.

Today's set-up includes heat and humidity in place at the surface. A weak cold front should be enough to set off storms this afternoon.

Highs should hit the mid to upper 80s.

Today overall is going to be one of the warmer days of the year with low temperatures hovering near 70 degrees. Humidity levels will be in the moderate range for most of the day.

While rain chances will remain on Friday, severe weather is not expected. A passing shower or two will be possible though.

If we see a non-severe storm on Friday it would occur during the morning.

Highs through the weekend will remain in the mid-80s.

