First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible throughout the day on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a First Alert Weather Day today due to the threat of severe storms.

We could see some gusty winds, isolated flash flooding, and small hail. These storms can occur anytime throughout the day. Highs will be on the warm side in the low 80s with still considerable mugginess as dewpoints are in the 60s/70s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Then more showers and storms will be likely tomorrow, but the severe threshold appears lower. If you're going boating or any other outdoor activities, keep a very close eye on the sky and radar as rain can happen at any moment throughout the weekend.

Fireworks weather after sundown on both days will be hit or miss.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

The driest day of the holiday weekend appears to be Tuesday, the actual holiday. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s with slightly lower humidity levels.

It looks like a few spotty showers might try to sneak by in the afternoon but it'll dry out by the evening. This will be the best day for any of those outdoor events including grilling and fireworks!

After the holiday is over, the skies remain dry but hot.

Mugginess over the next few days KDKA Weather Center

Highs approach the upper 80s with the return of humidity. More isolated showers and storms could be possible for Thursday.

Friday and Saturday are looking soggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.

7-day forecast, July 2, 2023 KDKA 7223 7-Day Forecast

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!