First Alert Weather: Rain turns to snow on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.

ALERT: Rain and, eventually, some snow will make for a wet start to the new week. With the colder air moving in Sunday evening and night, slick spots are possible.

Aware: Scattered lake effect snow is expected Monday.

Sunday's Sunrise / Sunset: 7:33 a.m. / 4:54 p.m.

Sunday's Average High & Low: 42° / 28°

Rain will spread across the area tonight with an approaching cold front. An additional push of moisture will meet this front over western Pa.

This means to expect a wet Sunday, especially from Pittsburgh to the south and east of the city. Rumbles of thunder are also possible on Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to fall on Sunday afternoon. By evening, snowflakes could mix in with the snow. Keep in mind that road crews cannot adequately pre-treat roadways while it is raining.

Once that transition occurs, crews will be able to salt. We are not anticipating big accumulations of snow in most locations. That said, the rapidly cooling temperatures and snow could result in a few slick spots.

There is a winter weather advisory in Garrett County, Maryland, from 7 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday, however. Snow accumulations will be bigger here, and could lead to hazardous travel conditions.

Lake effect snow showers will continue on Monday. The higher accumulations from this will be found in the ridges. By Tuesday, we will begin clearing our skies. Temperatures will remain near average until later in the week when temperatures try to make a run toward 50 again.

