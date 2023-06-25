First Alert Weather: Chance of severe weather possible into late evening, overnight hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our Sunday remains warm and humid but mostly sunny through early evening.

KDKA Weather Center

A few isolated showers and brief heavy downpours have formed in our southern counties, but all eyes now turn to the west and the threat of severe weather late this evening into the overnight.

A low-pressure center and trailing cold front are touching off severe storms across the Midwest. That line will travel east through the evening.

Central Ohio has an enhanced risk of severe storms, and the risk falls to slight into Eastern Ohio. From there, across the Pa. line to about Interstate 79, we have a marginal or isolated risk of severe storms for Sunday night.

KDKA Weather Center

We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday night for the possibility that severe storms could hold together across our area.

Any of these storms that reach severe limits could potentially produce damaging, gusty wind with hail and even an isolated tornado possible (though not as likely).

KDKA Weather Center

The atmosphere is not as conducive to severe storms in Pa. as it is in Ohio this evening, but we want you to stay weather aware—especially as this line of storms could arrive as some of you are sleeping or about to head to bed for the night.

The line will push through to the east, and the severe threat should dwindle by the wee hours of the morning.

Stay tuned to KDKA-TV for the latest updates, and check KDKA.com and our social media channels for the latest on any watches and warnings.

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos