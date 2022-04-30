Watch CBS News

Pittsburgh Weather: Strong storms could be possible on marathon Sunday

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/30) 03:09

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a pleasant, warmer Saturday, a high of 70 in Pittsburgh, clouds roll in tonight ahead of some showers by early Sunday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

A warm front lifts through the region tonight bringing moisture by morning. It could be a somewhat soggy start to the day tomorrow with showers and storms possible.

marathon-hour-by-hour.png
KDKA Weather Center

A few stronger storms are possible later in the day as a trailing cold front pushes through our area. Some parts of the KDKA viewing area are under a marginal risk for isolated strong to severe storms with the biggest threats being possible damaging wind and hail.

Because of this, we have kept Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day across the region and will keep you aware of any possible storms approaching your neighborhood.

severe-weather-outlook.png
KDKA Weather Center

Monday brings a return of dry air with more showers and storms possible late Tuesday into Wednesday and generally seasonable, mild temperatures to start the month of May!

7-day-forecast.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 7:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.