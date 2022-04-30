Pittsburgh Weather: Strong storms could be possible on marathon Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a pleasant, warmer Saturday, a high of 70 in Pittsburgh, clouds roll in tonight ahead of some showers by early Sunday morning.

A warm front lifts through the region tonight bringing moisture by morning. It could be a somewhat soggy start to the day tomorrow with showers and storms possible.

A few stronger storms are possible later in the day as a trailing cold front pushes through our area. Some parts of the KDKA viewing area are under a marginal risk for isolated strong to severe storms with the biggest threats being possible damaging wind and hail.

Because of this, we have kept Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day across the region and will keep you aware of any possible storms approaching your neighborhood.

Monday brings a return of dry air with more showers and storms possible late Tuesday into Wednesday and generally seasonable, mild temperatures to start the month of May!

