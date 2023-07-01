Firework sales heating up as July 4 approaches

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Little could dampen the Fourth of July fireworks frenzy at Phantom Fireworks in Monroeville on Friday.

Managers said between Friday and Tuesday, the store will see thousands of customers ready to spend big amounts of money.

Tyler Stawski, assistant manager at Phantom Fireworks Monroeville, said, "We get people that are building shows for their neighborhood or just your family shopper. So it could be anywhere from $1 and $1,000. Our biggest spender this year was $6,000."

Even that sale is expected to be broken.

Stawski told KDKA-TV that his store will see an average of 1,000 daily transactions over the next four days. But workers are still sounding the alarm about safety.

"We sell buckets, those we recommend to keep a big tub of water in, throw the fireworks in there or use it just to dump on smoldering fireworks, gloves. We always recommend eye protection," Stawski said.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the only fireworks state customers can purchase are consumer-grade ones like firecrackers, bottle rockets, and Roman candles, all with under 50 milligrams of explosive material.

Phantom reminds people fireworks are not to be transported across state lines and to follow all laws and regulations regarding noise and safety.

