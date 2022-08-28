Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to wreck near entrance to Idlewild and SoakZone

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

LIGONIER (KDKA) - The condition of the driver in a crash near Idlewild and SoakZone is still unknown as of Sunday morning.

According to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station, on Saturday afternoon, a crash happened on Route 30 around 1:30 p.m. between the park's entrance and Route 259.

The road was closed for around an hour while first responders worked to free the driver from the wreckage.

Once the driver was freed, they were flown to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 7:06 AM

