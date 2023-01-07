Watch CBS News
Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence.

"Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.

The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. 

No injuries were reported.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 6:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

