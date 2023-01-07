Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence.

Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team

Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team

"Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.

The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported.