Firefighter injured battling house fire in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a dozen fire departments reported to the scene of a house fire in Scott Township on Saturday.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed a firefighter had been injured.

The blaze was reported on Blue Jay Drive. Thick black smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Crews are working to extinguish the flames.

There's no word on the extent of the firefighter's injuries.

September 2, 2023

