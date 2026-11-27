A firefighter was taken to the hospital, and a dog was killed in a multi-family house fire on Friday morning.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, just before 7 a.m., the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to the 5700 block of Halchess Street in Lincoln Place for a reported fire.

A fire broke out at a multi-family residence in Lincoln Place early on Friday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Once they arrived on the scene, the heavy winds posed a challenge to extinguishing the flames.

All of the residents were able to exit safely, but a dog was later found dead.

During the fire, one firefighter had to be treated on the scene for breathing issues, and while they did return to help extinguish the fire, they ultimately were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The American Red Cross is now helping those who were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire's investigation unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.