Fire erupts at Washington County chemical manufacturing plant

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) - A chemical fire has broken out at a chemical manufacturer in Washington County.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed a fire had erupted at the Reaxis, Inc. manufacturing plant in McDonald, Pa.

No injuries or entrapment were immediately reported by dispatchers. A hydrochloric acid tank reportedly caught on fire inside the facility, sparking the incident.

Hazmat crews are responding to the blaze.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 10:00 PM

