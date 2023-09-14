Fire erupts at Washington County chemical manufacturing plant
MCDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) - A chemical fire has broken out at a chemical manufacturer in Washington County.
Emergency dispatchers confirmed a fire had erupted at the Reaxis, Inc. manufacturing plant in McDonald, Pa.
No injuries or entrapment were immediately reported by dispatchers. A hydrochloric acid tank reportedly caught on fire inside the facility, sparking the incident.
Hazmat crews are responding to the blaze.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.