No one hurt after fire at semi-abandoned church on Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crews responded to Chesbro and Progress streets on the city's North Shore Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out at a semi-abandoned church.

Initial calls for the blaze came in just before 3 p.m. Crews say the fire started on the first floor of the semi-vacant structure.

They also say that due to remodeling made over the years, working inside the building proved difficult.

"Dealing with an old building that has gone through multiple renovations, there [are] other walls, extra ceilings that were in place; it's really slowed down our overhaul," said Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Assistant Chief Brian Brian Kokkila. "The fire is now under control. The crews have done an excellent job attacking the fire, now we're simply overhauling it to make sure the fire is completely out."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now ongoing.