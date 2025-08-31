Officials investigating fire at Saint Ann Church in Waynesburg

A fire at Saint Ann Church in Waynesburg, Greene County, is currently under investigation. Masses have been temporarily canceled while the investigation continues.

The fire occurred overnight into Sunday, and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating to determine the nature of the blaze.

No injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

"While the main body of the church appears to be intact, adjoining spaces have suffered extensive damage," the news release said.

All Masses at Saint Ann are canceled for this week, and the diocesan Jubilee Mass scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, will be postponed, officials said.

Founded in 1839, Saint Ann Church is the oldest Catholic church in Greene County. It is one of the Diocese of Pittsburgh's designated pious visit sites for the Jubilee Year of Hope.