PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fire has been at Ross Park Mall with smoke spotted inside several stores.

Video sent to KDKA-TV by a viewer who was inside the mall shows when the power went out.

A fire was reported inside Ross Park Mall on Tuesday. KDKA-TV

It comes during one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Officials tell KDKA-TV that no injuries have been reported so far and the mall has not been evacuated.