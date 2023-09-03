Fire marshal determines cause of fire at Harmar House

CHESWICK, Pa. (KDKA) - Earlier this week, a fire ripped through the Harmar House and now the owners say they know what started the blaze.

In a recent post on Facebook, the owner said the fire marshal determined it was a towel fire that caused the establishment to go up in flames.

He said his security system showed a bar rag caught fire in a bin.

It happened just days before Hamar House was set to celebrate 25 years in business.

The owner said it has been an emotional rollercoaster but thanked everyone for their support.