Fire marshal determines cause of fire at Harmar House

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CHESWICK, Pa. (KDKA) - Earlier this week, a fire ripped through the Harmar House and now the owners say they know what started the blaze. 

In a recent post on Facebook, the owner said the fire marshal determined it was a towel fire that caused the establishment to go up in flames. 

He said his security system showed a bar rag caught fire in a bin. 

It happened just days before Hamar House was set to celebrate 25 years in business. 

The owner said it has been an emotional rollercoaster but thanked everyone for their support. 

