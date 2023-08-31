After fire, Harmar House owner tries to figure out what's next while dozens of events don't have a venue

Harmar House owner trying to figure out what's next after fire

Harmar House owner trying to figure out what's next after fire

Harmar House owner trying to figure out what's next after fire

HARMAR, Pa. (KDKA) -- A fire ripped through a popular event center and left behind a trail of destruction. Now the owner is trying to figure out what's next.

One night has changed Harmar House owner Nick Futules' life.

"I just can't believe it. It's like a nightmare. I'm trying to wake up from it," he said.

He was about to celebrate 25 years of ownership. He's worked there for 30.

His event center along Freeport Road is now blackened from fire and smoke on the inside. The damage is expected to be in the millions. It was around 7 p.m. Wednesday when crews were called out to the fire.

"There must have been about a hundred of them here, 15 different companies, and they all did everything they could," Futules said while holding back tears.

Everyone made it out okay, including the nine people living in the attached apartments.

On Thursday, the process began of figuring out what's next for the business and the 40 to 50 events that are still scheduled just through the end of the year.

"I'm trying to do everything I can today. I've literally heard so many different catering options and have seen so many different places," Ashley Pometo said about finding a new venue for her Sept. 23 wedding.

She was in between venues when KDKA-TV caught up with her. She had been up since 4 a.m. figuring out what to do for her wedding. It was scheduled for Harmar House. With less than a month until she and her fiancé say I do, they don't have a venue.

"Number one priority is the venue. Just focusing on that for now," Pometo said.

Meanwhile, other venues and caterers like Common Plea Catering and The Pittsburgh Shrine Center are trying to work with people and find openings for them.

"It's most important to help the people to find a place to hold their events," Pittsburgh's Syria Shriners business manager Bob Addleman said.

As for the building's future, Futules is not sure.

"You go to the same spot for 30 years, and then all of the sudden, one day it's gone," Futules said.

For anyone who had deposits there, Futules says they'll be paid back. The Red Cross is helping the people who are out of their homes now.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.