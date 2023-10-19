Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire causes partial roof collapse at Pittsburgh-area home

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) -- The roof of a Westmoreland County home partially collapsed after it caught on fire Thursday afternoon. 

The fire started around 4:40 p.m. Thursday at the home on Mount Manor Road in Harrison City. Firefighters said the hole in the roof is the result of a partial collapse. 

kdka-harrison-city-fire.png
The roof of a home on Mount Manor Road in Harrison City partially collapsed after a fire on Oct. 19, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA-TV Erika Stanish/Twitter)

Those who live nearby said they could see flames shooting through the roof.   

While battling the fire, a Harrison City firefighter reportedly became disoriented while inside and had to be rescued. The firefighter is doing okay, KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish reported from the scene.  

As of 6 p.m., firefighters were still actively working to put out hotspots and it was still a smoky scene. The road is shut down as crews continue to work.

No injuries have been reported. 

There's been no official word from firefighters yet. 

Erika Stanish

Erika is an award-winning investigative journalist who joined KDKA in October of 2021. She is thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting for the station she grew up watching!

First published on October 19, 2023 / 6:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.