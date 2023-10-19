Fire causes partial roof collapse at Pittsburgh-area home

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) -- The roof of a Westmoreland County home partially collapsed after it caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 4:40 p.m. Thursday at the home on Mount Manor Road in Harrison City. Firefighters said the hole in the roof is the result of a partial collapse.

The roof of a home on Mount Manor Road in Harrison City partially collapsed after a fire on Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: KDKA-TV Erika Stanish/Twitter)

Those who live nearby said they could see flames shooting through the roof.

While battling the fire, a Harrison City firefighter reportedly became disoriented while inside and had to be rescued. The firefighter is doing okay, KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish reported from the scene.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters were still actively working to put out hotspots and it was still a smoky scene. The road is shut down as crews continue to work.

No injuries have been reported.

There's been no official word from firefighters yet.