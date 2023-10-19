Fire causes partial roof collapse at Pittsburgh-area home
HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) -- The roof of a Westmoreland County home partially collapsed after it caught on fire Thursday afternoon.
The fire started around 4:40 p.m. Thursday at the home on Mount Manor Road in Harrison City. Firefighters said the hole in the roof is the result of a partial collapse.
Those who live nearby said they could see flames shooting through the roof.
While battling the fire, a Harrison City firefighter reportedly became disoriented while inside and had to be rescued. The firefighter is doing okay, KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish reported from the scene.
As of 6 p.m., firefighters were still actively working to put out hotspots and it was still a smoky scene. The road is shut down as crews continue to work.
No injuries have been reported.
There's been no official word from firefighters yet.
