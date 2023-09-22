Watch CBS News
Fire destroys building at popular campground north of Pittsburgh

Fire destroys building at Bear Run Campground in Butler County
PORTERSVILLE, PA. (KDKA) - Crews battled a fire at Bear Run Campground in Butler County on Friday morning. 

KDKA-TV's chopper flew over the scene at the campground on Badger Hill Road in Muddy Creek Township. The building that caught fire reportedly housed a laundry room and an arcade. 

According to dispatchers, at one point, the building was fully-involved. They had to call in additional tankers to help fight the fire at the campground. 

So far, there are no injuries reported and KDKA-TV is working to learn more about this situation. 

