Fire destroys building at popular campground north of Pittsburgh
Contributor: KDKA Producers
PORTERSVILLE, PA. (KDKA) - Crews battled a fire at Bear Run Campground in Butler County on Friday morning.
KDKA-TV's chopper flew over the scene at the campground on Badger Hill Road in Muddy Creek Township. The building that caught fire reportedly housed a laundry room and an arcade.
According to dispatchers, at one point, the building was fully-involved. They had to call in additional tankers to help fight the fire at the campground.
So far, there are no injuries reported and KDKA-TV is working to learn more about this situation.
Stay with KDKA-TV for updates.
