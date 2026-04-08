Pittsburgh-area couple accused of inappropriate conduct with minor now charged in theft case

An Allegheny County husband and his wife, already accused of inappropriate conduct wth a minor, are now accused of stealing thousands of dollars from their employer.

Investigators allege Nathan and Stephanie Turner used accounts connected to the Sewickley Water Authority, where the couple worked for six years, to spend thousands of dollars for personal use.

According to the criminal complaint, the money was allegedly used on things like fuel, home improvement items, cell phone plans, software, and other purchases authorities believe were personal. The purchases totaled more than $14,000, and none of it was tied to legitimate business use.

Stephanie Turner is also facing additional theft-related charges, accused of misusing money from the Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department's auxiliary fund, including about $700 in Venmo payments to individuals, some with personal connections.

The Turners were already under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor. Investigators said while reviewing data from the couple's cell phones, they found messages that referenced a teenage boy who was a junior firefighter at the Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department, where Nathan Turner served as chief.

Those messages led to a separate investigation with allegations that the couple groomed the teen through texts and in-person contact, made inappropriate comments, and that those allegations date back to when the victim was 14 years old.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, the Sewickley Water Authority says in part:

"The water Authority became aware of some financial irregularities in 2025 involving Mr. and Mrs. Turner as a result of internal auditing procedures. The authority is tremendously disappointed by this breach of trust by former employees, and we will cooperate fully with the judicial process moving forward."

Nathan and Stephanie Turner are facing a new round of charges, including theft, access device fraud, and criminal conspiracy. The separate case involving the minor is still moving forward.