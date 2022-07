No one injured in McKeesport apartment fire

No one injured in McKeesport apartment fire

No one injured in McKeesport apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fire broke out an apartment building in McKeesport on Sunday.

Firefighters were called out to the building along Sinclair Street just after 6 p.m.

No one was injured.

It's unclear at this time what started the fire.