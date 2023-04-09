Watch CBS News
Local News

Finding last-minute help before Tax Day

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Finding last-minute help before Tax Day
Finding last-minute help before Tax Day 01:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The clock is ticking toward Tax Day, and if you haven't finished or started your federal return, you get a few extra days this year. 

But if you're procrastinating because you find the process too daunting, there are still places to turn to for last-minute help.

"A lot of the things like the stimulus payments and the advanced child tax credits. We don't have those this year. Those existed in prior years. 2022 looks a lot more like 2019," Tom O'Saben of the National Association of Tax Professionals said.

And happening Sunday, the IRS will open many of its tax prep centers for weekend, walk-in, and in-person help. Some sites will offer specialized assistance on retirement and pension topics for taxpayers aged 60 and above.

The deadline to file tax returns is April 18.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 3:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.