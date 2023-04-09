Finding last-minute help before Tax Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The clock is ticking toward Tax Day, and if you haven't finished or started your federal return, you get a few extra days this year.

But if you're procrastinating because you find the process too daunting, there are still places to turn to for last-minute help.

"A lot of the things like the stimulus payments and the advanced child tax credits. We don't have those this year. Those existed in prior years. 2022 looks a lot more like 2019," Tom O'Saben of the National Association of Tax Professionals said.

And happening Sunday, the IRS will open many of its tax prep centers for weekend, walk-in, and in-person help. Some sites will offer specialized assistance on retirement and pension topics for taxpayers aged 60 and above.

The deadline to file tax returns is April 18.