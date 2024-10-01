Final steel beam placed on new UPMC Presbyterian Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Work on the largest health care construction project in Pennsylvania reached a turning point on Tuesday.

There's still more to be done on what will become the largest hospital in Pittsburgh's history, but UPMC is celebrating each major step in the process.

The health network "topped off" the new UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland with a ceremony at The Oaklander Hotel on Tuesday. Crews placed the final steel beam atop the structure and marked a milestone on the $1.5 billion project.

"There are hundreds of tradesmen that come to this site every day. We celebrate them, we honor them, we thank them for their hard work," said hospital president Sandy Rader.

Workers used a crane to hoist the beam into place, completing the 17-story, 900,000-square-foot structure. As is custom, an American flag hung from the structure, and a broom and a tree sat on the beam to signify construction reached its highest point without loss of life and to send good luck to future occupants.

"To be able to take a minute to reflect on the progress that's been made is important for team morale," said Mike Schesler, UPMC's director of construction.

"It's easy for the community to forget and lose excitement as we work through disruptions in the city and the streets, so all of these milestones are things we like to find a way to celebrate," said Kelly Noel, UPMC's vice president of construction, real estate and facilities.

The next step is to finish installing the exterior with energy efficient glass so they can then work on the inside.

"All the walls, floors, and then final finishes, so your carpet, floor coverings, art, all of that," Noel said.

Crews broke ground in 2022 on the facility that will house more than 600 private patient rooms, and provide medical and surgical services, including for transplant, heart and vascular and neurological care, all utilizing advanced technology.

However, the project hasn't come without some hiccups. This past June, the city of Pittsburgh issued a stop work order. At the time, a city spokesperson said UPMC didn't have the required construction permits for the work it was doing and needed to get them before resuming.

The health network moved forward, and now it's on its way to building a state-of-the-art hospital to serve not only patients, but also other members of the community with a lifestyle village.

"Building better, better community interest, better community health care for our region and beyond," Rader said.

UPMC is set to finish construction by the end of 2026 and start accepting patients in early 2027.