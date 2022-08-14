Fighting fires and fighting for a seat at the table: Women firefighters numbers increasing but still low

SACRAMENTO (KDKA) - Only a fraction of career firefighters are women and with shortages just about everywhere, experts say that needs to change.

Olivia Lozano-Fuentes would've never imagined herself in a firefighter's uniform and she's the first to tell you she accidentally fell into firefighting.

That accident happened almost 10 years ago when someone, who was texting and driving, ran her over.

"So from then on I decided I wanted to give back to my community," she said. "They inspired me to pursue EMT and first aid classes."

Standing at 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, Lozano-Fuentes wasn't sure she could keep up and that's one reason many women avoid the job.

"I might not be as tall, as strong as some of them, but I definitely am when it comes down to the most important part: to do the job," Lozano-Fuentes said.

In a profession never intended to include them, women still face major obstacles.

The last major subject reported included shunning, discrimination, sexual harassment, and other issues including ill-fitting uniforms and gear - designed strictly for men.

However, in Lozano-Fuentes's decade of fire service in California, she said she has not worked directly with another female firefighter.

The number is increasing, but remains relatively low, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Woman police officers, paramedics, and military service members all surpass the count of women in career firefighting. They make up less than five-percent of the U.S. fire service.

But...there is a push across the nation to turn that around.

Signs of progress can be seen all the way to the top. A woman was appointed in 2020 to the second-highest fire position in the county, as Deputy U.S. Fire Administrator.

The following year, another woman was appointed as the U.S. Fire Administrator.

"The hard part for young females is they may not see themselves as being able to fit in," said Kristin Pardiny of the Arlington County Fire Department.

Having that kind of representation matters and the work isn't nearly finished.

Black and brown women make up just a fraction of the number of their white, male counterparts.

These women aren't just fighting fires, they're fighting for a seat at the table.

"I gotta keep going, I can't stop now, this is only the beginning," said Heather Strickland, a Camp Heat participant.