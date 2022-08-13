Watch CBS News
Fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride takes place Saturday

By Patrick Damp

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship ride is underway.

It began at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar.

Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in 2017 during a traffic stop.

The ride travels 65 miles through the Alley-Kiski Valley.

Following the ride will be a celebration including a meal, live music, and a gift basket raffle.

The annual ride benefits the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund.

It has raised nearly $250,000 for the Allegheny County Police Academy.

