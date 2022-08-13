Fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride takes place Saturday
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship ride is underway.
It began at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar.
Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in 2017 during a traffic stop.
The ride travels 65 miles through the Alley-Kiski Valley.
Following the ride will be a celebration including a meal, live music, and a gift basket raffle.
The annual ride benefits the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund.
It has raised nearly $250,000 for the Allegheny County Police Academy.
