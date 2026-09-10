Fetterman's video for RNC midterm convention sparks strong reaction from Democrats across Pennsylvania

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman appeared in a video at the Republican Party's midterm convention, saying he will work with President Trump to "fight and defend the steel way of life."

The surprise video address has widened the divide between the senator from Pennsylvania and his party.

"I'm a common-sense Democrat. I'm always going to stand with America. I'm always going to reject the extremes and socialism," Fetterman said in his video.

The video message was only about a minute long and introduced fellow Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick.

"How great is John Fetterman, right?" McCormick said when he took the stage on Wednesday night.

Fetterman's video has some Democrats beyond angry. Congressman Chris Deluzio said in a statement that Fetterman "failed the Pennsylvanians who elected him." Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta compared Fetterman to Benedict Arnold in a statement on Wednesday night.

During a stop in Delaware County on Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is "focused on my work" when asked about Fetterman's video.

"I'm focused on my work, my work here in Chester, all across Pennsylvania," he said. "The work that I am doing to be able to continue to do this work for another four years. I'm not going to get distracted by anyone in that effort."

Democratic consultant Mike Mikus told KDKA-TV on Thursday that people will support their elected leader being bipartisan, especially in Pennsylvania, but there is a line. According to Mikus, some Democratic voters feel alienated by Fetterman's recent actions.

"He seems to be purposely picking fights with Democratic activists and supporters, and I think it's rubbing people the wrong way," Mikus said.

Looking to 2028, he sees no way for Fetterman to reclaim his seat if he is to run for reelection. Mikus said the base is no longer there and the feeling of Fetterman being authentic and blue-collar is gone.

"I think it just poisons the well for so many voters who thought maybe he was different than a lot of politicians," Mikus said.

According to Fetterman, he is still a lifelong Democrat who votes with the party on an overwhelming majority of issues. He told CBS News that he wants to be the 51st vote for Democrats if they can flip the Senate in November.