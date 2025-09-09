Fern Hollow Bridge settlement in flux as city seeks $100K for court case

Any settlement between the city of Pittsburgh and the victims of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse is in limbo.

Now, Pittsburgh City Council is being asked to approve another $100,000 to prepare for a court case.

It's been almost four years since the bridge collapse, but the court battle continues. Last year, around this time, the city came out and said they would settle.

"We think this will streamline the process that hasn't been able to reach a successful conclusion so far," Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak said in 2024.

On Tuesday, the city council introduced a measure for another $100,000 to go toward their case preparation. This is in addition to the $40,000 they already approved over the summer.

"Here we are now, still fighting over their share, which is the most we can ever recover from the city is $500,000," attorney Pete Giglione said.

Giglione represents the bus driver who was on the bridge when it went down. He said if the city paid the $500,000, they would be done.

Mayor Ed Gainey's office said in a statement that they offered that sum, but the plaintiffs declined the offer.

Giglione said it came with too many strings attached.

Mayor Gainey's office said this latest money was requested by the law department to prepare for a civil trial.

"They own the bridge that was structurally deficient that collapsed. They were the owners. There is absolutely no dispute of that here, so I don't understand why they continue to press on with that defense," Giglione said.

"We accept that the Fern Hollow Bridge was city infrastructure, and we have liability," Pawlak said in 2024.

As for the $100,000 asked of the taxpayers, the mayor's office said they may not need all that money if a settlement is reached before a trial. If there is a trial, Giglione said it will take place next spring.