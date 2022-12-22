Fern Hollow Bridge reopens to traffic 11 months after collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Fern Hollow Bridge is back open to traffic less than one year after collapsing.

The bridge reopened to a single-lane of bi-directional traffic around 1:30 p.m. and the shared use path on the southern side is open to pedestrians and bicyclists, Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Ed Gainey announced in a joint press release on Thursday.

The reopening comes earlier than anticipated after PennDOT officials gave a timeline of late Friday during a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Work will continue on the project through 2023 and officials said more closures will be needed to finish deck overlay work. Details will be given ahead of any major restrictions.

PennDOT said a typical bridge replacement takes five years, so it's remarkable that the bridge reopened in 11 months. Officials have credited the expedited reconstruction to over $25 million in federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law and disaster declarations from the city and state.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.