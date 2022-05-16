Watch CBS News
Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse: 3 lawyers file lawsuits against city

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been nearly four months since the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed.

On Monday, three lawyers filed lawsuits against the city of Pittsburgh. The lawyers are demanding that the city identifies the companies and people responsible for inspecting and maintaining the bridge.

All three lawyers represent different clients who they say are still suffering physically and mentally. They believe the bridge collapse was preventable. 

Attorneys Jason Matzus, Pete Giglione and Rich Talarico filed the lawsuits against the city on Monday. They believe others, besides the city, may have had a role in the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in January, which sent several vehicles and a Port Authority bus crashing down. 

 They are asking an Allegheny County judge to force the city to turn over information. 

"We are trying to get transparency from the city," Giglione said. "We want to know what they knew, we want to know who else was involved with inspecting, maintaining and preparing the bridge, if necessary. And that's the information we are asking a judge to order the city to disclose to us."

"The limited information that we have now suggests at a minimum, since 2011, this bridge was rated in poor condition," said Matzus, who represents Dr. Clinton Runco. "The operative question becomes what, if anything, has the city done in the last 10-plus years to protect the public?"

Matzus said Runco and his vehicle tumbled about 100 feet down. He suffered a broken neck and crushed sternum.

Giglione represents Daryl Luciani, the Port Authority bus driver. He said Luciani had shoulder surgery last week and is unable to return to work.

The city of Pittsburgh said Monday that it does not comment on pending lawsuits.

