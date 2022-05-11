Watch CBS News
Local News

Federal prosecutors seeking to question Robert Bowers in person about rights waivers

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Federal prosecutors seeking to question Robert Bowers in person
Federal prosecutors seeking to question Robert Bowers in person 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Federal prosecutors want the judge in the Robert Bowers case to question Bowers in person to be sure that he understands that his lawyers are waiving his civil rights.

One of those rights that is in question is regarding the right to a speedy trial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office isn't making the request to challenge the competency of the defense.

Instead, it says it wants to prevent any future litigation.

Bowers is charged with killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 2:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.