FDA recalling several 'Enjoy Life Natural Brands' baked snack goods
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The FDA is recalling several baked snack goods.
"Enjoy Life Natural Brands" is recalling some cookies - chewy bars, breakfast ovals, and brownies are all affected due to possibly containing hard plastic pieces.
Several types of cookies, bars, ovals, and brownies are affected by this recall.
You can get a full list of affected products on the FDA website at this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.