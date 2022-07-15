Watch CBS News
FDA recalling several 'Enjoy Life Natural Brands' baked snack goods

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The FDA is recalling several baked snack goods.

"Enjoy Life Natural Brands" is recalling some cookies - chewy bars, breakfast ovals, and brownies are all affected due to possibly containing hard plastic pieces.

Several types of cookies, bars, ovals, and brownies are affected by this recall.

You can get a full list of affected products on the FDA website at this link.

