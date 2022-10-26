FDA issues warning and recall of specific electric heating pads

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The FDA has issued a warning regarding a specific brand of electric heating pads.

More than half a million Mighty Bliss electric heating pads have been recalled due to injury risk.

These heating pads were sold online on Amazon and Walmart, and the FDA said it has received 286 complaints about overheating, sparking, burning, or other electrical problems.

Of those 286 complaints, 31 injuries were reported.

The FDA is advising consumers to stop using them.

More details and the next steps can be found on the FDA website at this link.