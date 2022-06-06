FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak in strawberries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Be sure to check your fridge or pantry today.

Urban Remedy is recalling products because they were potentially contaminated with hepatitis A.

These are bottles of Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose with a best-by date of July 17.

If you have this drink, just throw it away.

The strawberries used may be linked to the FDA's larger organic strawberry recall.

The impacted strawberries were imported from Baja California and branded as FreshKampo and HEB. The strawberries were purchased between March 5, 2022. and April 25, 2022.

The strawberries in question are now past shelf life and are not available for purchase in stores. The FDA advises people who purchased these strawberries between March 5 and April 25, and froze the fruit for future use, to not eat them and dispose of them immediately.

These strawberries are being investigated by the FDA for a potential link to hepatitis A. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

If you are unsure of the brand you have purchased, the date of the purchase, or where you have purchased the fruit prior to freezing, the fruit should be thrown away, according to the FDA.

So far, 17 people across California, North Dakota, and Minnesota have reported illnesses linked to the product, with 12 people being hospitalized. There have been no reported fatalities as a result of this recall.

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a hepatitis A infection after eating these strawberries, or if you believe that you have eaten these strawberries within the last two weeks.