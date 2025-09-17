Watch CBS News
Vehicle slams into FBI Pittsburgh field office entrance gate, investigation underway

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
An investigation is underway after a vehicle slammed into the entrance gates of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office early Wednesday morning. 

Dispatchers said the incident happened at the facility along East Carson Street on the city's South Side around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed a white car that crashed into the gate of the facility, which was heavily damaged.

The car appeared to have some sort of message written on the window of the vehicle. 

An investigation is underway after a vehicle rammed the entrance gate to the FBI's Pittsburgh field office early Wednesday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Law enforcement officers were also at the scene, actively investigating.

It's unclear what led up to the incident or if anyone was taken into custody. 

KDKA has reached out to the FBI for comment about the incident. 

