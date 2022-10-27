FBI warns of increasing tech support scams costing Americans millions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The FBI is warning of an emerging tech support scam that cost more than 20,000 people last year, including a Pennsylvania man who lost more than $1 million.

The FBI says scammers posing as customers or tech support representatives from well-known companies will contact their targets and offer to resolve issues like a compromised bank account, computer virus or software license renewal.

Once the scammers convince victims their financial accounts have been compromised and their funds need to be moved, the FBI says the scammers get control of the victim's computer and ultimately their finances.

Tech support scams cost Americans more than $347 million last year, a 137% increase from the previous year. More than 800 Pennsylvanians fell victim to the scam, and about 200 western Pennsylvanians lost nearly $4.5 million, the FBI said.

The Pennsylvania man who lost $1 million got a pop-up on his computer purportedly from Microsoft that told him to call a number the scammer said was associated with his bank. He ultimately downloaded a remote desktop application and the FBI said his money was transferred out of his retirement accounts.

"We live in a target-rich environment with major companies, startups, hospitals, colleges and universities. Technology is integral to our everyday routines but it's also being used as a means of attack," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall.

"Cybercriminals are taking advantage of this and using the internet to expand operations and target innocent victims. We will use every tool at our disposal to combat all forms of cybercrime. If you have been a victim of a tech support scheme, or any cybercrime, report it immediately so that we can hold these criminals accountable and prevent them from targeting others."

The FBI said legitimate companies will never contact you unsolicited and you should never trust any company requesting personal or financial information.