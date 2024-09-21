Fayette, Greene County residents cleaning up after severe storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Severe weather hit the Pittsburgh region on Saturday, causing damage not seen in a while due to the dry conditions.

Around 4,000 people are without power as of 11 p.m. Saturday, with many in the Smithfield, Greensboro, Point Marion, and Carmichaels areas.

Residents KDKA-TV spoke with described the fast-moving storm, with some believing there was either a microburst or tornado.

In one case, a tree fell on a FACT transportation van in Springfield Township. There were no injuries as a result of that incident, however.

Cleanup is underway after "the worst storm you've ever seen," according to resident John Black.

"It just pounded everything, then more wind hit, and it tore everything down," Black said. "The hail was hitting so hard, you could barely hear in the building."

"We started hearing this loud whistling noise, then it sounded like a freight train was coming, and we knew it was time to get down to the basement at that point," Darla McClead said.

In some spots, McClead says you could measure hail in inches.

"Electric lines are down everywhere and it's just a bad, bad situation," Black added.

Near McClead's husband's home sits a badly damaged barn. Debris is scattered. Their backyard swingset was blown away, and their trailer was blown about 50 feet from where it once stood.

"By the grace of God, our home was not damaged. There were things outside that we lost, but those are all things that are replaceable," McClead said.

These neighbors quickly banded together.

"Everybody was calling everybody and they all got their chainsaws together and got on the ATVs, and away they went," McClead added.

Neighbors spent the ensuing hours cleaning the roadways.

"We are so grateful. We have wonderful neighbors [who] look out for each other and care about each other," McClead said.

Again, there are no reports of any injuries from these storms.