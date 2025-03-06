Fayette County residents on alert after woman wearing "clown makeup" spotted in several neighborhoods

Some Fayette County residents are on alert after a suspicious person was spotted in several neighborhoods.

The person, allegedly wearing some sort of clown makeup, has been seen in the Edenborn, Footedale and McClellandtown areas.

A witness told KDKA-TV that the woman showed up outside her home on Saturday near New Salem.

"It was around 9:30 a.m. and I seen a car pull up in our window and I told my husband that somebody was sitting outside," Jackie Fowler said. "When I seen she had clown makeup on with a cross drawn on her forehead, my stomach just dropped."

Fowler said her husband went outside to see what the woman wanted after they said she was taking pictures.

"She said, 'I'm a private investigator working on missing children cases and your house is involved,'" Fowler said. "My husband asked her to leave and she said, 'Come here, I have to tell you something. Just come closer.'"

(Photo: Provided)

Fowler said that's when they asked the woman to leave and called the police.

"I felt we were being targeted and I was in fear for my whole family," Fowler said.

On Wednesday, Albert Gallatin School District put out a warning to parents saying the staff and faculty at both Albert Gallatin North Middle School and G. Plava Elementary School have been told to report any sightings of the woman to school administration and police.

State police said the bus drivers also know they shouldn't let students off the bus if the woman is spotted nearby.

German Township police said they know who the woman is and believe she is experiencing a mental health crisis.

"She's in need of help. I just believe that she is not taking prescribed medications," German Township Police Chief Zachary Kodric said. "I don't believe she's any kind of threat, but I wouldn't let your guard down."

Kodric is asking the public if you see the woman to call 911.

"This isn't a matter of a criminal case. It's a matter of mental health crisis, and one of the things that we deal with as police officers is getting those people the help that they need, whether it's through, you know, a hospital or psychiatrist/ psychologist, whatever it is and we would like to help her do that," Kodric said.