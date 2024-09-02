Fayette County businesses asking for public's help to find vandalism suspects

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Fayette County pizzeria is offering a monetary reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons that broke their restaurant's window last Friday morning.

O.A.K Pizza in Uniontown is offering $500 in cash and a $500 restaurant gift card for a breakthrough.

Manager Cory Lyons says that this wasn't a robbery. It was a person or people looking to do damage by breaking their window, which left O.A.K Pizza with almost $2,000 in clean-up and repairs.

Lyons says it wasn't the first time.

"It was around 2:45 in the morning," said Lyons. "We have these patio chairs, most of them are locked up every night, but there were one or two that were unlocked, and they threw a patio chair through the window."

O.A.K Pizza said their cameras weren't able to capture the incident, so now they are turning to the public for help.

This restaurant isn't the only business in this area to be hit with vandalism. Both a tattoo parlor and a coffee shop were targeted recently by juveniles who were arrested.

Early on Labor Day morning, someone appearing to be an adult walked up to Vinny's Pizza in Uniontown and threw a brick into their glass door before getting on his bike and peddling away.

While the police have been working to find those responsible, all the businesses KDKA-TV spoke with on Monday said they just want this vandalism to stop.

"We just want whoever is responsible to get caught," said Lyons. "It's not about getting someone in trouble, it's about taking responsibility and showing others in town that this can't be done. This can't be how we do things. We have always tried to help the town by giving back to the schools, the children, and the sports teams. We want to be able to function and serve the public and have a nice restaurant here."

Anyone with information about the recent vandalism at O.A.K Pizza is asked to contact the Uniontown Police Department.