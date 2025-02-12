2 Fayette County teens posed as girl to depict man as "pedophile" and assault him, police say

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two 18-year-olds from Fayette County are facing charges after police said they pretended to be a girl on social media so they could depict a man "as a pedophile" and assault him.

Cooper Sepkovic and David Whipkey of Connellsville are facing charges after police said they "planned, and later executed, the bullying of the victim" back in October.

According to court paperwork filed on Feb. 7, Sepkovic, Whipkey and a small group of friends created a fake profile, posing as a girl "with the intent to sexually seduce, meet with, and physically assault" the victim while trying to "depict him as a pedophile." Police didn't say how old the victim was.

Investigators said there was a Snapchat video of the group confronting the victim and trying to coerce him into fighting. Police said the victim refused to engage and tried to run back home on his bike.

The victim told police that the group got into their vehicles and followed him, swerving close to him several times, and he had to cut through the woods to get home.

Police said Sepkovic admitted to coming up with the idea, along with a juvenile, to harass the victim. Court paperwork says Whipkey "didn't attend the incident directly," but he had planned on being there and admitted to being part of the group messages leading up to it.

Charges against Sepkovic and Whipkey include recklessly endangering another person, harassment and disorderly conduct. Sepkovic is also charged with stalking.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 27, according to court documents.